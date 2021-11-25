BRISTOL, VA -- Lawrence Edward McMurray, 64, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
