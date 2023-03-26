KINGSPORT - Lawrence Dale Shupe of Kingsport, TN, 65, entered the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Kingsport, TN.
Lawrence worked at HVCH/Wellmont hospital for over 38 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen C. (Begley) Shupe and Gearld L. Shupe, brothers Dannie and James, and sister Marsha.
Survivors include his sister, Myrtle (Shupe) Barnett of Kingsport; brothers, Phillip and wife Roseanna, Dwight David, Randall and wife Connie, and Ricky, all of Kingsport; nephews and nieces, Jennifer Crawford, Stephanie Harbin, Chris Shupe, Tim Barnett, Chad Barnett, Scott Shupe, Kimberly Thomas, Jessica Shupe, Amber Williams, and Katherine Shupe, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lawrence will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing his kind and generous soul. While we mourn the loss of such a caring son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, we cherish the time with him, and are thankful for his life with us. He truly loved God, his family, and his Tennessee Volunteers.
For those he leaves behind, his time on earth seems too short. But those touched by his kindness, caring, and giving know the quality of one's existence far surpasses the quantity of time one lives.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 5-7 P.M. at Carter- Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Randall Shupe officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at Bethel Church Cemetery, across Shipley Ferry Rd from Bethel United Methodist Church at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Friends & family will serve as pallbearers. Please plan to arrive by 11:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2116 Shipley Ferry Rd, Blountville, TN 37617, United States, Phone: 423-555-6220
To express condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Shupe family.
