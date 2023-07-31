COEBURN, VA – Lawrence Levi (Bill) Craiger, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, July 28, 2023, at Holston Manor in Kingsport, TN. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing, traveling and ginseng hunting.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Goldie Arlene Craiger; his father, Levi Edison Craiger; his brothers, Ronald, Bobby and Clement; and a great grandchild, Quinn Sexton.

