COEBURN, VA – Lawrence Levi (Bill) Craiger, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, July 28, 2023, at Holston Manor in Kingsport, TN. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing, traveling and ginseng hunting.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Goldie Arlene Craiger; his father, Levi Edison Craiger; his brothers, Ronald, Bobby and Clement; and a great grandchild, Quinn Sexton.
Surviving are his daughter, Becky Sexton and her husband Mark of Coeburn, VA; four grandchildren, Ashley Harvey, Allegra Sexton and her husband Jeff Bush, Marcus Sexton and Aaron Sexton; five great grandchildren, Landon, Luc, Kyrenn, Aria and baby Natalie; two sisters, Arkie Gibson and Brenda Sexton and her husband Robert, all of Coeburn, VA; three brothers, Glen Craiger and his wife Barbara of Alabama, Marvin Craiger and his wife Christy of Norton, VA, William Craiger and his wife Debbie of Coeburn, VA; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Toe Joe Palmer and G.T. Green.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor G.T. Green officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton, VA is serving the Craiger family.