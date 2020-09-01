KINGSPORT - Lavene McCurry Johnson, 86, died on Saturday (August 29, 2020) after a long battle with dementia. She had resided in Kingsport, TN for most of her life and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She worked as an accountant for Sullivan County for 26 years. She was a Christian believer, and was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church and attended Old Kingsport Presbyterian as a long as her health allowed. She loved her family and friends, birdwatching, cooking, gardening, DB Football and their band. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Lavene was preceded death by her husband, Eugene B. Johnson; her parents, J.A. & Mattie Byrd McCurry; siblings, Dorothy Buchanan, Eula McMillan, Frank McCurry, Frances Dean, and Jack McCurry; and several nieces and nephews.
Lavene is survived by her daughters Leigh (Sam) Napier and Susan (Doug) Johnson; her grandchildren and apples of her eye, Caleb Napier and Cara (Aaron) Myers; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends; including her special friends, Mary Ann Gong and Betty Ann Malone; and her sweet dog, Sebastian.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff of Preston Place II for their love and care that mom received there in her last days.
A private graveside service for the family will be held on Thursday (September 3, 2020) at 2 p.m. in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Ball officiating.
Pallbearers will be Sam Napier, Doug Barron, Aaron Myers, Dennis McMillan, and Steven Dean.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or Samaritan’s Place.
Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.