Laura Wells-Griffin Jan 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Laura Wells-Griffin, 69, Kingsport passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Laura Wells-griffin Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.