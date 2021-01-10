Laura “Sugar Bear” Yearwood made her final journey home to the Lords House on Friday January 8th, 2021. She was loved by so many; she touched the lives of so many more through her genuine kindness and her artistic hand, serving the beauty industry for over 50 years. She was a member of Pactolus UMC.
She will be deeply missed but may live on through cherished memories of a beautiful life. Laura is preceded in death by loving husband Thomas “Gene” Yearwood, mother and father, Francis Paesch and Charles Walters, step granddaughter Lori Toth, and is survived by a legacy of family and friends beginning with two daughters, Sherry McKenzie and Terri Carpenter, their spouses, Bobby McKenzie and Larry Carpenter, a granddaughter, Lauren Lyons, and step-great granddaughter, Maddie Toth. She also had two adoring stepchildren, from late husband Gene, Kim and T.G. Yearwood. Laura was the eldest to three sisters, Gloria Jean Brooks, Mary Anne Taylor, and Janice “sweet Janice” Payne, with several nieces and nephews to brag upon. She had magical eyes and comforting wisdom to share. One of her latest quotes is as follows, “When you are green, you are growing, and when you are ripe, you rot”, meaning to always strive for and be open to learning new tricks. “Be on the up and up”. ~ All of my Love ~ L & Family
A small gathering will be held in her honor on Monday January 11th from 5-7 pm at 1829 Manor Court, Kingsport, TN 37660. Please, no food or flowers; donations may be given to any cancer research center of America.