DUFFIELD, VA - Laura Pauline Berry, 89 of Duffield, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Berry Family Cemetery with Rev. T. J. Hood officiating. Elizabeth Rollins will provide the music. Pallbearers will be her nephew, Kedric Berry; her great-nephews, Zack Berry, Michael Paul Berry, Cheyenne Osborne, Travis Darnell and Derek Darnell. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Memorial contributions to honor Pauline can be made to the Fairview Community Center, 9357 Fairview Road, Duffield, VA 24244.
