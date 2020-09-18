DUFFIELD, VA - Laura Pauline Berry, 89 of Duffield, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Pauline was born on December 15, 1930 to the late Echol E. Berry and Mary Smith Berry. She graduated from Fairview High School and went to work in Ohio for a short time. She returned to Fairview where she remained until her death. Pauline led a simple life, working on the family farm alongside her parents. She always greeted you with a warm welcome at her family home. She was a good cook and made sure you didn’t leave hungry. She was saved at an early age and attended Robinette Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching TV ministries in her late years with her sister, Monnie. The last eleven years she had made her home with her sister and brother-in-law, Monnie and William Robbins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Hood, Virgie Arrington and an infant sister, Velma; her brothers, Edgar and Paul Berry.
Pauline is survived by her sister, Monnie Robbins; sister-in-law, Georganna Berry both of the Fairview community and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Berry Family Cemetery with Rev. T. J. Hood officiating. Elizabeth Rollins will provide the music. Pallbearers will be her nephew, Kedric Berry; her great-nephews, Zack Berry, Michael Paul Berry, Cheyenne Osborne, Travis Darnell and Derek Darnell. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Memorial contributions to honor Pauline can be made to the Fairview Community Center, 9357 Fairview Road, Duffield, VA 24244.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Berry family.