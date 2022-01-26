GATE CITY, VA - Laura Lucille Nickels Neeley passed away on January 23, 2022.
Visitation will be from 12 PM to 1PM Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Gordon McBride and Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating. Eulogies will be given by Weston, Cade and Aden Lane. Music will be provided by Kristen Smith. To attend services virtually, please follow the link below https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9253399945.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Sons-in-law.
The family of Lucille Neeley would like to thank all of her caregivers that she had at home and all of the staff at Steadman Hills Assisted Living. She loved you all dearly! Also, thank you to the nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Hospital and Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gate City United Methodist Church, 255 Walnut St., Gate City, VA 24251.
