GATE CITY, VA - Laura Lucille Nickels Neeley passed away on January 23, 2022.
Lucille was born in Midway, Virginia on June 11, 1931 to the late Clyde and Lois Nickels. She was one of six children. She was a graduate of Midway High School.
Lucille worked at the Kingsport Press and several retail stores selling shoes. She retired from Parks Belk as a supervisor in the Shoe Department.
She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Gate City United Methodist Church. She loved her Sunday School class and participating in the Snack Sack Ministry. After retiring she loved making pies for her family, friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward E. Neeley, Jr., her Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Edward E. and Polly Neeley; her special Son-in-law, Charles E. Lawson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edwin and Violeta Nickels, Harry and Juanita Nickels; brother, George Nickels; sister-in-law, Myra Nickels and special Brother-in-law, Otis Fields.
Surviving are her daughters, Marsha Lawson, Gate City, VA, Lisa Neeley (John Delagarza), Charlotte, NC, Vickie Lane (Kurt), Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Melissa Brown (Charles), Charlotte, NC, Neeley Lawson (Melissa), Burbank, CA, Weston Lane (Chloe Smith), Fall Branch, TN, Cade Lane (Abigail Fields), Johnson City, TN, Aden Lane, Gate City, VA; Great Grandchildren, Shane Lawson and Elias Lane; brother, W.B. Nickels; special sister, Janice Fields; sister-in-law, Arlene Nickels; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12 PM to 1PM Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Gordon McBride and Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating. Eulogies will be given by Weston, Cade and Aden Lane. Music will be provided by Kristen Smith. To attend services virtually, please follow the link below https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9253399945.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Sons-in-law.
The family of Lucille Neeley would like to thank all of her caregivers that she had at home and all of the staff at Steadman Hills Assisted Living. She loved you all dearly! Also, thank you to the nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Hospital and Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gate City United Methodist Church, 255 Walnut St., Gate City, VA 24251.
To express condolences to the Neeley family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com