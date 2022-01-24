Laura Lucille Nickels Neeley Jan 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GATE CITY, VA -- Laura Lucille Nickels Neeley passed away on January 23, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Laura Lucille Nickels Neeley Va. Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now 'Years ahead of its time' 50 years ago, former Mason and Dixon headquarters being gutted and stripped Watch now: Mama's House Buffet closing Jan. 31 'These kids love one another, and they want to win a championship' Johnson County doctor, racer Tarr dies at 92 Drones helping KPD perform traditional tasks in modern ways Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.