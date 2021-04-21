Mom (Mamaw G),
We hope this note finds you in peace, for we know how much you had suffered the last six months. The strength and resilience you showed throughout your time will never be forgotten. We appreciate the sacrifices you had to make since you always put others before yourself.
You always wore an infectious smile that could turn anyone’s frown upside down. You loved many things, from your countless Mountain Dews, Reese cups, and Marlboro Lights to playing cards on the porch or pulling the handle on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Harrah’s Cherokee. Whether it was a holiday or just a random Sunday afternoon, you loved hosting parties for family and friends with your famous sausage stars and deviled eggs. We know you enjoyed life and interacting with everyone in it. We could go on and on about your passion for life and what an amazing woman you were, but this note would be longer than all those Danielle Steele novellas you loved to read. Just know that we love you and cherish every second we had with you.
Laura was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Karl E Gibson; her parents, William G and Alethea (Lea) Lawhead; and one sister, Karen Lawhead.
She is survived by her four children and three grandchildren; son, Robert Carl Davenport and wife, Amanda Teague of Johnson City and their daughter, Ellis Davenport; son, William Cody Davenport and wife, Hollie Stewart of Kingsport; daughter, Lauren Amber Brantley of Knoxville and her son, Liam Brantley; one stepdaughter Sara Gibson Weese of Kingsport and her daughter, Sophie Weese; two sisters, Cynthia (Sis) Harmon and husband Bobby of Kingsport; and Kathy Hodges and husband Scott of Kingsport; two brothers, David Lawhead and wife Nancy; and William (Bill) Lawhead of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Linda Payne, Karen Compton, and Rena Vance.
The family will hold a private celebration of Laura’s life and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church 3200 Glen Alpine Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Gibson family.