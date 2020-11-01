WEBER CITY, VA - Laura Kate Lane, 91, of Weber City, VA passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness with COVID-19.
She retired after 21 years of service in the housekeeping department at Holston Valley Hospital.
Laura Kate was born on October 11, 1929 in Scott County, VA to the late Charlie and Lula Owens. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, R.B. Lane; sisters, Nina Cox, Irene Dingus, Mary Lee Dunn, Clyde Gillenwater; brother, Arlen (Pee Wee) Owens; and two infant siblings.
Mrs. Lane leaves behind to cherish her memory; sisters, Ruby Hass, Hiltons, Virginia, Juanita Bledsoe, Rye Cove, Virginia, Blanche and Jay Gillenwater, Gate City, Virginia, Paul and Ina Faye Owens, Kingsport, Tennessee; daughters, Glenna Begley and husband, Gerald, Cathy Quillen and fiancé, Jimmy Tribble; sons, Phil Lane and wife, Vicky, Harold Lane and wife, Judy, Larry Lane and wife, Pam, Mike Lane and wife Kim; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Dwight and wife Mildred Lane, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Pastor Coy Butler officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Mrs. Lane’s memory, to the Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Gate City, VA 24251
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests everyone practice social distancing and please wear a mask if attending the graveside service.
