DUFFIELD, VA -- Laura Jean Rose, 92, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home in Purchase Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Rose; parents, Tommy and Dora Tomlinson; sister, Minnie Rose; brothers, Clifton Rhoten, James Rhoten and R.D. Tomlinson.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Rick) Fritz and Irene Bledsoe; she was blessed with 3 grandsons, Chad (Tina) Fritz, and Josh Fritz, her grandson, Cody Bledsoe preceded her in death; 2 great-grandsons, Ronan and Matthew Fritz; 1 great-great grandson, Matthew Fritz, Jr.; 3 sisters, Annie Sue Tomlinson, Mae Tomlinson and Faye Kindle.
Private family graveside services were held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery.
The family would like to extend many thanks to those who called and visited. Also much thanks to Adoration Home Health and Caris Hospice.
