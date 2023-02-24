Laura “Connie” Horne Feb 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Laura "Connie" Horne, 81, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023.The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cesar Gracia, James Greer, Marty Litz, Zach Clifton, and Jim Anderson.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's association, https://www.alz.org/ or take your family on an outing and share sweet memories of Connie.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you