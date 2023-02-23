KINGSPORT - Laura "Connie" Horne, 81, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023. She was born on June 1, 1941. She loved to hang out with her family and friends, especially her granddaughters, and enjoyed cooking and playing games. Connie was the best homemaker, constantly ensuring her family was well taken care of and always there for them. She loved her friends from McDonalds and those who helped her at Brookdale in Johnson City, especially Zach Clifton. Connie hugged everyone and created lots of smiles in her lifetime. She was a loving member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church for 51 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie G Horne; father, Robert "Bob" Morgan; and mother, Gertrude Morgan.



