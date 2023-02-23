KINGSPORT - Laura "Connie" Horne, 81, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023. She was born on June 1, 1941. She loved to hang out with her family and friends, especially her granddaughters, and enjoyed cooking and playing games. Connie was the best homemaker, constantly ensuring her family was well taken care of and always there for them. She loved her friends from McDonalds and those who helped her at Brookdale in Johnson City, especially Zach Clifton. Connie hugged everyone and created lots of smiles in her lifetime. She was a loving member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church for 51 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie G Horne; father, Robert "Bob" Morgan; and mother, Gertrude Morgan.
Connie is survived by her son, Rob Horne and fiancé Angie Hartman; daughter, Tammy Gracia; son-in-law, Cesar Gracia; granddaughters, Kaycee Gracia and Gabriela Gracia; her siblings, Sandy Kilbourne and husband Nick; Barbara Taylor and Richard Morgan and wife Margaret; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cesar Gracia, James Greer, Marty Litz, Zach Clifton, and Jim Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's association, https://www.alz.org/ or take your family on an outing and share sweet memories of Connie.