Laura Anne Castle Sep 29, 2022

KINGSPORT - Laura Anne Castle, 51, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022.The family will receive friends Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Robby Dismukes officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Petworks, 3101 East Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Laura Anne Castle and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.