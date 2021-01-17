ROGERSVILLE - Laura Ann Hall Howe, beloved Mother and "Mammaw", age 87, of Barlett, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, January 15, 2021 at Christian Care of Memphis.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 18, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
