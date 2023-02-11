KINGSPORT - Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter after a period of declining health. She was born on September 25, 1929, to the late Walter Benjamin Shipley and Ann Shipley. She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1947 and enjoyed keeping in touch with her classmates at their regular reunions. She was married for 52 years to the late Charles Kitzmiller. Anabell was an active participant at Beulah Baptist Church as long as she was able to attend.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Shipley, and his twin infant brother.

