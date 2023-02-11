KINGSPORT - Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter after a period of declining health. She was born on September 25, 1929, to the late Walter Benjamin Shipley and Ann Shipley. She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1947 and enjoyed keeping in touch with her classmates at their regular reunions. She was married for 52 years to the late Charles Kitzmiller. Anabell was an active participant at Beulah Baptist Church as long as she was able to attend.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Shipley, and his twin infant brother.
Anabell is survived by two daughters, Cynthia King (Perry), and Jennifer Olinger (Wayne); 4 grandsons, Mike King (Teresa), Brad King, Jeremy King (Jennifer), and Josh Olinger (Lorrie); one granddaughter, Rachel Stone (Brian); 4 great-grandsons, Matt King, Andy King, Jackson King, and Hudson Stone; three great-granddaughters, Lauren Stone, Haley King and Sadie King; brother, Joe Shipley, and sister-in-law, Shirley Shipley. Judy, Becky, Richard, Karen, Louis, Janet, Kenny and Joey were more than nieces and nephews, they were part of her family and she loved them like her own.
She and her best friend, Ana Sue Ervin were born within 4 months of each other and lived in the same community most of their lives. They had many good times together. Both were in the Order of the Eastern Star and became Lifetime Members at the same time. Anabell and Anna Sue were truly best friends for life, going to meet the Lord within 6 days of each other.
Anabell was in the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years and became a Lifetime Member. She participated in all the positions, including being Worthy Matron at the local Chapters and was Grand Instructor as a member of the General Grand Chapter. She made many good friends through the years in the Blountville Chapter and the Kingsport Chapter.
All who knew her will remember her gentle and giving personality and the many fun and funny stories that she was a part of.
We will miss our Mama, Mamaw, Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Friend. But we will always remember the lessons she taught us, the care she gave us and the friend that she was to us.
Her Grandsons and Great-grandsons are honored to serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow at 6:00 with Rev. Al South officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Beulah Community Cemetery, 491 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you send flowers, write a card, call or visit a shut-in. Brighten someone’s day in memory of Mama.
East Tennessee Funereal Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Laura Anabell Shipley Kitzmiller.