DUFFIELD, VA – Larry Wayne Qualls, 66, entered into rest on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hock Family Pavilion, Durham, NC.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on June 2, 1955 and was a truck driver for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Qualls and a brother, Jerry Qualls.
Surviving are his wife, Waynette Qualls; daughter, Misty Qualls; son, Richard Qualls; mother, Marie Q. Masters; grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Kaiden and Lexie; sister, Judy Hass; brothers, JC Qualls and Steve Qualls; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Friday, October 29, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lennis France officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 PM at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
