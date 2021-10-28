DUFFIELD, VA – Larry Wayne Qualls, 66, entered into rest on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hock Family Pavilion, Durham, NC.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Friday, October 29, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lennis France officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery where family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 PM.
