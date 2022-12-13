KINGSPORT - Larry Wayne Hicks, 75, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his family by his side.
Larry was born on April 29, 1947, in Kingsport to the late Herman Hicks and Lucille Bishop Hicks.
He was a graduate of Lynn View High School and was employed by Eastman Chemical for over 35 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan.
Larry was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Ann Hicks.
Those left to cherish Larry’s memory are his daughters, Sherry Hicks Crawford (Joe) and Robyn Hicks (John Ruhlin); son, Chip Hicks (Laura); grandchildren, Carly and Jace Crawford, Clarice, Camille, Eloise Ruhlin-Hicks, and Kennedy Hicks; sisters, Janice Steffey (Earnest) and Judy Hensley (Phil); brother, James Hicks; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his beloved dog, BoBo.
A Graveside Service will be conducted in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022, with Charlie Tuck officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation at www.patsummitt.org
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Linda Thomas and husband, Matt, Ernie Frye, all their neighbors, the staff of Avalon Hospice, especially Isaac and Tabitha, and the staff of Home Instead, particularly, Amanda, Britanie and Randy for their compassionate care of Larry.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Larry Wayne Hicks and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
