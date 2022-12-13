KINGSPORT - Larry Wayne Hicks, 75, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his family by his side.

Larry was born on April 29, 1947, in Kingsport to the late Herman Hicks and Lucille Bishop Hicks.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video