KINGSPORT – Larry W. Price, 82, of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Kingsport.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Click Price, an infant sister, Jackie Price, his daughter, Bo-Nita Price (1983), and his ex-wife and mother of his children, Ann Price (2012).
Larry is survived by his daughter, Deanna Morelock and her husband Wayne Morelock, two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, many cousins and family.
Larry was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Northeast State Community College. He retired from Eastman Kodak (Organic Chemicals) after over 33 years of service. Larry was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed lots of golf during his healthy retirement years.
Our family is very thankful for the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Kingsport for all they have done for Larry since January 2020. We are also thankful to Gentiva Hospice Care for the care and support Larry received for the past year. A special thank you to his nurse, Isaac Cox, who has been a great caregiver and friend, always going above and beyond his calling.
Larry donated his body to ETSU Quillen College of Medicine in hopes of helping medical students. There is no planned memorial service, but feel free to share your memories with family.