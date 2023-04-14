KINGSPORT – Larry W. Price, 82, of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Kingsport.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Click Price, an infant sister, Jackie Price, his daughter, Bo-Nita Price (1983), and his ex-wife and mother of his children, Ann Price (2012).

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you