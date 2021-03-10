KINGSPORT - Larry W. Laughlin, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm with Rev. Robert L. DeVore, Sr. and Pastor Dan Foster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Liberty Fellowship Church Building Fund, 1011 East Holston Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Mila extends her sincere appreciation to Liberty Fellowship Church, staffs of Holston Valley Medical Center and Encompass Rehab for their love, prayers and many acts of kindness during Larry’s illness.
