KINGSPORT - Larry W. Laughlin, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Larry’s final days in the hospital were spent praising the Lord for His grace, mercy and goodness.
He was born November 16, 1955, in Kingsport, to the late Steven Lloyd “Speck” Laughlin and Emma Pearl Harville Laughlin Gilliam.
Larry was a loving, kind and tender-hearted man whose greatest joy in life was sharing the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. He surrendered to the ministry in 1975.
Larry worked in retail management for many years with Big Lots, Fred’s and Shoe Fair. He was also employed at Belk’s for a number of years.
Larry was a 1973 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and an active member of Liberty Fellowship Church, Johnson City, TN.
He enjoyed taking rides through the East Tennessee mountains and was especially fond of his cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Estelle Laughlin; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish Larry’s memory are his loving wife of forty-four years, Mila Beth Ballentine Laughlin; fur babies, Rose Bud and Thunderbolt.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm with Rev. Robert L. DeVore, Sr. and Pastor Dan Foster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Liberty Fellowship Church Building Fund, 1011 East Holston Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Mila extends her sincere appreciation to Liberty Fellowship Church, staffs of Holston Valley Medical Center and Encompass Rehab for their love, prayers and many acts of kindness during Larry’s illness.
The care of Larry W. Laughlin and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.