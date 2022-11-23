Larry W. Fleenor Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Larry W. Fleenor, 81, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Larry W. Fleenor Oak Arrangement Recommended for you