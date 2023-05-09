Larry Vleminckx May 9, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oncology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Brenda Smith Danny Lee Rhoton Rose Marie Jessee David Lynn Glover Morella Frances Duncan Iva Dell “Ivy” Patterson Harold Keith Mays Linda Bailey Hamblen Gretta Mae Pannel Jewell Howe Barker