KINGSPORT - Larry Taylor Bradley, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born in Butler, TN, on January 24, 1941, to Norvin Dake “Nub” and Lena Mae Bradley. Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was honored to carry the title. He moved to Kingsport in 1964 where he began his career at Kingsport Press for 39 years. Larry was a lifelong Christian and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 57 years. He served his Savior with his musical talents for most of his life. Larry sang bass in many gospel quartets over the years, most notably The Declarations and, most recently, Almost Home. To him, there was no better way to honor the Lord than by lifting his voice in song. Larry was known as a simple, authentic man who loved God, loved his family, and loved his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norvin Dake “Nub” and Lena Mae Bradley; brother, Dennis Myrle Bradley; brother-in-law, Howard Carr; and niece, Miranda Carr.
Those mourning the loss of Larry are his wife of 57 years, Mary Jaunita Bradley; two children, Angela Quillen and fiance David Correra of Bristol, WI, and Kristie Shelton and husband Brent of Church Hill, TN; five grandchildren, Bryden Depew and wife Jessica, Hunter Depew, Christian Shelton, Caleb Shelton, and Jayda Quillen; one great-grandson, Tristen Depew; one brother, Douglas Bradley and wife Sharon; one sister, Norma Jean Bradley Carr and husband John Fleenor; one niece, Summer Carr Johnson and husband Eric; two nephews, Joshua Carr, and Nathan Bradley and wife Darcie. Larry also leaves behind his faithful furry companion of 15 years, Jackson, a.k.a “Jackie”; and a host of special extended family members and friends.
The Bradley family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., also at his beloved church with Bro. Robbie Fleming, Pastor David Hodges, and Bro. Doug Overbay officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that all attendees please wear a mask.
A military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park with military rites by American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265. Larry’s grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.