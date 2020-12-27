MOORESBURG - Larry Slagle, age 76, of Mooresburg, passed away on December 24, 2020 at his home. He was a PGA teaching professional, who loved to pass his knowledge of the game to the younger generation. Larry was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved music and enjoyed singing at every opportunity available. He was a loving husband and caring friend to all he met.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilma Jo Dinsmore and Larry Slagle; brother, David Slagle; sister, Hope Herron; grandparents, Sally Ethel and Orlando Scott Buchanan and Augusta and William Slagle; special uncle and aunt, Hershel Eugene and Wilma Buchanan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Della and Robert Caldwell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Wanda Slagle; brothers, Bob (Mary Jane) Slagle of Knoxville, Ben Dinsmore of Kingsport; sisters, Connie (Kemper) Brice, Paula Smith of Nickelsville, VA, Debbie Barker (Carlos) of VA, and Lisa Gibson of NC; special cousins, Jim and Jane Adkins, Jim and Trish Slagle, Jack and Carolyn Lane; very special friend, David Bailey; special aunt and uncle, John and Connie Slagle; and several nieces and nephews that he was very proud of.
A service will be held at a later date. Memorials contributions may be given to. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hawkins County Humane Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent www.christiansells.com