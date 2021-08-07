Larry Shipley began his eternal life in his heavenly home on Monday morning, August 2, 2021.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport from 3:00-5:00 pm, with the celebration of life to follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating. The burial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 9 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Rites will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Bourn, Richard Davis, RJ Duncan, Scott Held, Henry Lawson, Junior Martin, Gary Morelock, Ronnie Puckett, Johnny Travis and the cousins of the Smith and Shipley families.
Flowers or donations in his memory may be sent to your favorite charity or church, or to Soloman's Temple, 7659 Lone Star Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660, Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or the Shipley/Purser Music Scholarship Fund at Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, TN 37066.
