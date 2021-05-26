KINGSPORT - Larry Samuel Russell, 63 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday night, May 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Community Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Sullivan County, he had lived his entire life in Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edward and Beulah M. Russell. Larry is survived by his son, Jason Samuel Russell and wife Heather of Gray; a sister, Freda Johnson of Morristown, Freda’s daughter Hollie Childress of Cookeville, her husband Kyle and their children Aubrey and Sam; Kathy Huff, sister, also of Morristown and her husband Rick; Larry’s step-daughter Lori Whiteside Miller, her husband Bobby and three children; and a step-son Ronnie Whiteside, all of Kingsport; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Orchard View, Holston Manor nursing facilities and Trinity Memorials for their care of Larry.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.