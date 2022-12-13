BRISTOL - Larry Ross Cole, 80, of Bristol, passed away early Monday, morning December 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ben Roy and Martha Jane (Browder) Cole.

Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He retired from the Meade after over forty-six years of dedicated service. In his free time Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach and to flea markets.

