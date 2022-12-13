BRISTOL - Larry Ross Cole, 80, of Bristol, passed away early Monday, morning December 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ben Roy and Martha Jane (Browder) Cole.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He retired from the Meade after over forty-six years of dedicated service. In his free time Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach and to flea markets.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Scott Cole; sisters, Ruth Morgan and Lois Duncan; brothers, L.B., James Henry and W.C. Cole.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janie Ruth Cole; stepchildren who he loved as his own, Christina Blugh, Crystal DelPrete (Frank), Angela Smith and Jonathan Smith (Morgan); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Cole family will gather to greet friend and share memories on Saturday, evening December 17, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Gary Montgomery officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be Sunday, afternoon December 18, 2022 in the Garden of The Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 2 pm. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The Cole family would like to extend a special thank you to Larry’s sister-in-law, Sandy Eads.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Cole family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081