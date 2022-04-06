KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Jak Edwards officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joyce and Bernie and the staff at Ballad Hospice House for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Rheinbolt family.