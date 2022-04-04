KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr., 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
