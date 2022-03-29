“I look to the mountains; where will my help come from? My help will come from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. – Psalm 121:1-2”
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Larry Rance Whittemore 58, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Larry was born on June 05, 1963, in Kentucky, he was the son of the late; Elmer Whittemore and Martha Faye (Adams) Whittemore. He was a simple man and had lived in Big Stone Gap for many years. He was a farm hand by trade, he worked for Woody Franklin for many years at their dairy. He lived a simple life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Coy Whittemore, Elmer Lee Whittemore, Bobby Ray Whittemore, and Myrley Dewayne Brannon.
Left behind are brothers; Carl Whittemore of Danville, KY, Wayne Whittemore (Linds) of OH, Odell Whittemore of OH, Kelly Reynolds (Cheryl) of East Bernstadt, KY, and Edward Whittemore of Big Stone Gap, sisters; Joan Trichler (Ernie) of OH, Lois Katey Garter of OH, Virginia Eversole of London, KY, Della Delph (Calvin) of East Bernstadt, KY, Carolyn Galloway Whittemore of Big Stone Gap, VA, Paulette Smallwood (Dewayne) East Bernstadt, KY, Laura Chandler of Coeburn, VA, Sheila Brooks of Duffield, VA, Shirley Barker of Appalachia, VA, and many nieces & nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 30,2022 at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA (17. E. 3rd St. N.) from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. for the visitation.
His final wishes were to be cremated after his family spends time celebrating his life and saying goodbye to him.
An online guest registry is available for the Whittemore family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
