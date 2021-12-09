CLINCHPORT/DUFFIELD, VA - Larry Ralph Carter, 70, of Clinchport/Duffield, VA passed away on December 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He worked at Kingsport Press for 38 years and was currently employed by Scott County Waste Management. Larry was a member of the National Guard in Mt. Carmel, TN. He loved to deer hunt with his grandson’s and his brother.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ralph Carter; grandparents, Edd and Elsie Carter, Bill and Ruth Stanley.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Carter; daughter, Lori Potts; mother, Jewell Daugherty; sister, Kathy (Danny) Fugate; brother, Roger (Katie) Carter; grandchildren, Tanner and Ninfa, Makayla, Michael, Austin and soon to be great-granddaughter, Ophelia in January 2022.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Scott County Funeral Home. American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 will conduct military honors at 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Casteel Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore/Duffield, VA. The family will be meeting at the funeral home at 12:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Ewing, Jr. Starnes, Noah Hass, William Johnson, Hammer Byrd, John Foulk, Michael, Tanner and Austin Potts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Makayla Potts, Billy Graham, Roger Carter, Babe Lawson, Billy Riggs, Verlin Fields, Bud Stanley and the Front Porch Gang.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.