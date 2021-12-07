DUFFIELD, VA -- Larry Ralph Carter, 70, entered into rest on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
