Exeter, Va - Larry R. “Hoot” Gibson, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.
“Hoot,” as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong resident of Imboden and Exeter, Va. He was an avid golfer and retired from the Wise County Schools Maintenance Department.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Beth Gibson; and his parents, James and Nell (Swecker) Gibson.
Surviving are his wife, Jenny Gibson; four sons, Chris Gibson (Adriene), Hank Gibson, and Troy Lee Gibson, all of Exeter, and Todd Gibson (Beverly) of Andover, Va.; two daughters, Cathy Ritchie of Northern Virginia, and Angie Parker of Exeter; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister Mary Ann Kern (Jim), Hopewell, Va.; Hoot’s best friend, Preston Hawkins of Utah; and a special family friend, Barbara Bolling. The family would like to thank all the friends who visited and a special thanks to his caregivers.
Services were private
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Gibson’s family.