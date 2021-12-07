Larry R. Churchwell Sr., loving and devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend, completed his earthly mission and went on to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Larry and his faithful wife, Doris were married on June 2, 1972, in Dandridge, TN and were blessed with the adventure of five children.
He was purely devoted to his family and was in awe of God's goodness as he witnessed his family grow to include his bonus son and daughters through marriage and his dearly loved fourteen grandchildren. Larry woke up every morning and recited the same genuine prayer asking God to protect his family and if there were any harm, illness, or troubles to be faced may they fall to him rather than his loved ones.
He served his country during the Vietnam conflict and continued serving his community in a quiet manner throughout his lifetime in ways that many will never know. His service was always out of a love for his Savior Jesus Christ and made possible by the grace of God. Larry lived his life in a manner that directly relates to the words of John Wesley, "Do all the good you can, By all the means you can, In all the ways you can, In all the places you can, At all the times you can, To all the people you can, As long as ever you can." Larry touched countless lives, brought smiles, and laughs everywhere he went, and was a man of truth and integrity.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Reverend Leonard G. Churchwell and Jo Sensabaugh Churchwell, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William Churchwell and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sensabaugh, and nephew Christopher Voiles.
Larry is survived by his wife and best friend of 49 years, Doris Churchwell, their three sons, Larry (Stephanie) Churchwell II, Nick Churchwell, and Jeremy (Trish) Churchwell, two daughters Emily (Sasa) Martinovic and Jessica Churchwell, and precious grandchildren Nikole, Mason, Hayden, Rex, Jack, Knox, Max, William, Lucy, Bennett, Leo, Elizabeth, Lilly, and Liv, sister Carolyn Churchwell Voiles, brother Bill (Kaye) Churchwell and many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
Larry will be remembered as a generous and loving friend, uncle, brother, Daddy, Papa, and husband. He will be missed beyond what words can express, but as fellow believers in Christ, we cling to the promise that we will see him again.
A special thanks to all of the amazing doctors, nurses, and health care workers that have dedicated their God given talents to his care.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Larry's honor on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Dandridge, TN. Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 4-6:00pm prior to the service at the church. A military graveside service will follow on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine, 865-674-2441, is in charge of the arrangements.