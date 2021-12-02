CHURCH HILL – Larry N. Barnett, Sr., 68, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on August 6, 1953, a son of the late Arthur and Ruby (Laney) Barnett.
Larry proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Barnett.
Surviving are his sons, Larry N. Barnett, Jr. and wife Mandy, Daniel Barnett; grandchildren, Emily Barnett, Lacey Barnett, Destini Barnett and Hayley Barnett; sister, Sylvia Sams; niece, Cherie Sams; nephews, Joel Sams and Brennon Barnett.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN. Military graveside services will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with honors being provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265. Pastor Jeff Strong will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Family and friends.
