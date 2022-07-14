You might have known him as Lonzo, or Uncle Larry, or Big Daddy. To my fur-brothers Buddy, Spooky, Gizmo, Max, and I, he'll always be Daddy. He passed away peacefully and finally free of pain early Sunday morning.
Friends and family will honor him at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport on Friday, July 15, with visitation from 5 to 7pm and services at 7pm and at noon Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Everyone who knew him knew he loved to wear pink and pastels, so you're welcome to join us in wearing pretty colors in his honor at all of the services, if you wish.
While flowers are welcome, a donation in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or StJude.org) or The Humane Society of the United States (1255 23rd St NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or HumaneSociety.org) would make him proud. He always said that's the first thing he'd do when he won the lottery. Bless him.
