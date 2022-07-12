You might have known him as Lonzo, or Uncle Larry, or Big Daddy. To my fur-brothers Buddy, Spooky, Gizmo, Max, and I, he'll always be Daddy. He passed away peacefully and finally free of pain early Sunday morning.
A life-long Kingsport resident, he was the retired owner of Facelift Painting and couldn't drive down a street without pointing out houses he had painted. He loved to grow tomatoes and figs in his backyard, take long drives and have picnics in the mountains, watch Dobyns-Bennett High School and University of Tennessee football, drink sweet tea with extra extra-extra ice, cook on the grill, collect Civil War currency, and gaze at the heavens with the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club. He believed in aliens, adored his dogs, was endlessly hard working, was a champion dartsman, made the world's best baked beans, and loved shrimp. He always said, "Never buy cheap toilet paper, cheap meat, or cheap tires," and of course, "Call me when you get there."
He is sadly missed by his daughter, Tammy, her mother and his former wife Wanda Thorpe, his sister and brother-in-law Faye and Charles Harris, special family members Kathy Sprung, Jim and Carolyn Thorpe, and Carrie Thorpe, and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Richard Kaiser, Rhett and Natalie Kaiser, Denise (Harris) and Mike Hoppenhauer, Sandra (Jones) Kelley, Buck Jones, Bobby Jones, Carol (Jones) Kirk, David Harris, Brooke (Gregory) and Jim Lane, Sean and Leigh Gregory, Ashly (Jones) and Dan (Helmkamp), Holly (Jones) and Andrew Henderson, many great-nieces and great-nephews...and his adored "circus dog" Max.
He was welcomed to Heaven by his parents, Elva Lucinda "Lucy" Bruner Jones and Rod V. Jones, and many beloved siblings, including Ruth Gregory, Darlene Kaiser, Fred Jones, Herman "Bud" Jones, and his "like-a-brother" nephew Cliff "Butch" Sprung.
Friends and family will honor him at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport on Friday, July 15, with visitation from 5 to 7pm and services at 7pm and at noon Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Everyone who knew him knew he loved to wear pink and pastels, so you're welcome to join us in wearing pretty colors in his honor at all of the services, if you wish.
While flowers are welcome, a donation in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or StJude.org) or The Humane Society of the United States (1255 23rd St NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or HumaneSociety.org) would make him proud. He always said that's the first thing he'd do when he won the lottery. Bless him.
