CHURCH HILL – Larry Leon Caylor, 80, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Music will be provided by his friends from the Church Hill Senior Center. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
To leave an online message for the Caylor family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Caylor family.