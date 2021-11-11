CHURCH HILL – Larry Leon Caylor, 80, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Larry Caylor served forty years as a pastor in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served mostly small town and rural churches. He is a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tennessee, and Chandler School of Theology, Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. The Holston conference comprises most of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Concerned about public education, he offers one suggestion: A good teacher must strive to be a good storyteller. He was an author of two books, “Silly Dog and a Cat” and “Tell It Again”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Mae Prichard Caylor; brothers, Kenneth Caylor and J.B. Caylor; sisters, Betty Tharpe and Susie Wheeler.
Larry is survived by his children, Mike Caylor (Mary) and Misti Garrett (Brian); grandchildren, Jud Michael Caylor, Cosmo Barry, and Chloe Barry; sister, Evonne Johnson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Music will be provided by his friends from the Church Hill Senior Center. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
To leave an online message for the Caylor family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Caylor family.