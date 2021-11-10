CHURCH HILL – Larry Leon Caylor, 80, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
