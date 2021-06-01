KINGSPORT – Larry Keith Irvin, 70 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country in Vietnam. Keith retired from Eastman Chemical after 44 years of service where he worked as a chemical operator. He attended Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Irvin, Sr. and Goldie Wilson Irvin.
Keith is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Jones Irvin; grandchildren, Nathaniel Dishner, Joy Dishner and Kimberly Trent; brother, Oscar Irvin and wife Priscilla; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Roff Gehman.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
Keith will lie in state from 12-1 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021at Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm. Elder Scott Tipton, Brother Billy Marcum and Elder Terry Sizemore will officiate. Music will be provided by Tony Smith, Amy Bledsoe and Kayla Hale.
A military graveside service will follow in the church cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Dishner, Phillip Irvin, Chris Graybeal, Scott Wilson, Jimmy Wilson, Larry Holden, Roff Gehman and Jeremiah Gehman. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Crawford, Hayes Osborne, David Hall, Steve Hunt, R.B. Louthian and Gary Short.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church, C/O Jean Wallen, 744 Poplar Grove Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at the VA Medical Center for their kindness and care shown to Keith.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Irvin family.