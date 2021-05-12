Larry Joe Barnette born June 7, 1960 passed away on May 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Kathleen Barnette, brothers Jack and Danny Barnette, sister Joyce Mullins. Joe is survived by his son Chris (Jennifer) Barnette and granddaughter Theona. Brothers, Elmo and Roger Barnette, Lonnie (Debbie) Barnette, sister Helen (Rev. Andy) Sensabaugh, Joan (Carl) Light Jr, lifelong friend Don Coeburn and special friend Clenita Blevins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1536 Independence Avenue, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645