BIG STONE GAP, VA - Larry J. Rutherford, 72, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Larry lived his entire life in Appalachia and Big Stone Gap, Va. He was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co. and a member of the U.M.W.A. District #19, Local #1405. Larry proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He loved to fish and hunt. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy Pat Rutherford and Dora Mae Aistrop Rutherford; sisters, Betty Kelly, Deloris Price, Louise Estridge, Rosa Fay Klepper and Geneva Bailey; and a brother, Harold Rutherford.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Rutherford; daughter, Missy Mullins (Roger), Big Stone Gap; son, Larry Rutherford (Amanda), Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Bryson Mullins, Brennan Mullins, Braleigh Mullins, Kaylee Rutherford and Megan Rutherford; brothers, Jerry Rutherford (Shirley) of Alabama and Don Rutherford (Barbara), both of Appalachia, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, January 11, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:00pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Glencoe Cemetery with Pastor James Ray Holcomb officiating. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:30pm Tuesday to go in procession.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Rutherford family.