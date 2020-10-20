BLOUNTVILLE - Larry “Hootie” Fleenor, 62, of Blountville, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at home after an extended illness. Born in Bristol, he had resided in Blountville all of his life. Larry had worked in glass for most of his working life. He was raised Methodist and loved the outdoors. Larry especially loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Walter Fleenor; and niece, Chasity Benderman.
Larry is survived by his significant other, Barbara Good of Blountville; daughter, Allison Grimes of Gray; son, James Fleenor and wife Melanie of Roanoke, VA; three grandchildren, Joslin, Lily, and Ryder; mother, Frances Fleenor of Blountville; three sisters, Diana Overbay and husband Johnny of Rogersville, Kathy Lindamood and husband Mark of Blountville, Alice Botts and husband Shawn of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wheeler Cemetery with Rev. Leroy Fleenor officiating.